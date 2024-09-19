Usi visits NEEF loan beneficiary: Impressed with its success, calls on Malawi producers to uphold quality

Vice President Dr. Michael Usi has issued a passionate call for Malawian producers to uphold quality in their products, emphasizing that this is essential for achieving premium market prices.

Dr. Usi made this appeal in Kasungu on Wednesday, September 18, 2024, during his tour of the BOMFA Farmers Cooperative. BOMFA, a beneficiary of NEEF loans, is engaged in the production of maize, sunflower, and soya beans, as well as cooking oil.

Praising BOMFA’s transformative impact, Dr. Usi highlighted its role in advancing the local economy and improving lives. “What BOMFA is doing is a testament to the potential of Malawians when given the chance. If we maintain this path of quality production and self-sufficiency, poverty can be eradicated,” he said, emphasizing that Malawi’s future relies on successful, homegrown enterprises like BOMFA to combat poverty.

Drawing on a personal experience from his medical career, Dr. Usi shared a poignant moment that reshaped his perspective. “I once attended to a man who passed away, and upon visiting his home, I realized he was more than just a patient—he was a father, an uncle, a brother. He was a person who touched many lives,” he reflected.

“This is how we must view our people—not as mere numbers or votes, but as individuals deserving of dignity and opportunity.” Dr. Usi urged NEEF to continue humanizing the loan process, making it accessible to all, especially the most vulnerable.

He also encouraged youth and women to leverage NEEF loans to improve their lives. For the youth, his message was one of hard work and seizing opportunities. For women, he championed empowerment: “Work hard to be independent. An independent woman makes her own decisions and stands on her own two feet.”

Dr. Usi has long advocated for inclusive financial opportunities and his vision for an empowered, self-sustaining Malawi is clear. His dedication to ensuring the poorest are not left behind led to the introduction of the VUWUKANI MUWUMPHAWI loans—commonly known as VUWUKANI loans—designed specifically to support those with minimal financial security.

In recent days, the Vice President has traveled across Malawi, engaging with NEEF loan beneficiaries and witnessing the transformative projects they have initiated. His visit to BOMFA on September 18 marked a significant milestone, with the cooperative receiving K250 million—the largest loan ever granted by NEEF to a group.

BOMFA has effectively utilized these funds to invest in maize, soya beans, and sunflower cultivation. Additionally, it has become a vital off-taker for local farmers and has ventured into producing, packaging, and distributing sunflower cooking oil, demonstrating the potential for local businesses to thrive with the right support.

