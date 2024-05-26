More penile cancer cases at Mzuzu Central Hospital

Voluntary Male Medical Circumcision (VMMC) is one safe way to prevent penile cancer in men as it also offers 60% prevention from contracting HIV.

Penile cancer is a disease in which cancer cells form in the tissues of the penis and it is caused by Human papillomavirus (HPV) which also causes cervical cancer in women.

Reports indicate that Mzuzu Central Hospital in the northern part of Malawi receives two to three men with penile cancer per day who are referred from different district hospitals in the region to undergo operations.

Dr Alex Khombedza, who is VMMC Coordinator at Mzuzu Central Hospital, disclosed this at a media science café held in Mzuzu where journalists gathered to get knowledge and updates on the new innovations on voluntary male medical circumcision under the topic “Saving men’s lives; counting on the impact of voluntary male medical circumcision in Malawi”.

“The issue of penile cancer is very serious. We do receive patients from different district hospitals within the northern region, two to three men per day. We do have many of them in our wards waiting for operation,” explained Dr Khombedza.

Dr Khombedza was quick to point out that Voluntary Male Medical Circumcision (VMMC) was a ready answer for prevention of penile cancer.

“The Human papillomavirus is also a pathogen which causes cervical cancer and so VMMC in relation to cervical cancer and penile cancer is quite advantageous in such a way that when you take away the foreskin which harbours the Human papillomavirus, you avoid these two diseases,” he said.

Technical Lead for One Community, Brian Mkandawire, observed that Voluntary Male Medical Circumcision is an issue that needs more attention in order to sensitise Malawians on its advantages.

Said Mkandawire:“People have come to appreciate that male medical circumcision is a health issue since it is one way of preventing HIV and Sexually Transmitted Infections (STIs). But not everyone has been reached. The numbers still remain low when you compare with other countries like the United States.

“As a country we need to enhance collaboration. Civil societies, the media, religious bodies and traditional leaders should join hands in implementing male medical circumcision. We also need to engage development partners to fund such initiatives.”

Voluntary Male Medical Circumcision (VMMC) is administered for free in all public medical facilities in Malawi.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :

Sharing is caring!