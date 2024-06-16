Scary: Four dead, 12 injured in Ntcheu accident

Four people are confirmed dead in Ntcheu following an accident that occurred near Total Service Station in the district.

The incident happened when hundreds of people lined along the M1 Road as the funeral procession of Vice-President Saulos Chilima was heading to Nsipe.

Upon reaching Ntcheu, the road was blocked with rocks which made one of the vehicles to lose control, hitting some people in the process.

Our visit to Ntcheu District Hospital around 8pm, found about 30 people at the entrance mourning the departed souls.

A hospital official confirmed to us that two were brought in already dead while the other two have died while receiving treatment.

According to the official, one of the two who were brought in dead was a pregnant woman.

The official further said 12 are still receiving treatment at the hospital.

