More youth continue to shun agriculture as studies show a drop from 83% in 2010 to 76% in 2020

A recent study by MwAPATA Institute in collaboration with the National Youth Council of Malawi (NYCOM) has revealed that youth engagement in agriculture over the past two decades from 83 percent in 2010 to 76 percent in 2020.

Again, the study says youth access to credit and subsidy programmes has declined with access to extension services and credit remaining at 32 percent while the number of youths benefitting from the Affordable Input Programme has gone down to 28 percent in 2020 from 54 percent in 2010.

It has among other things outlined the establishment of a special agricultural funding facility for the youths, promotion of agricultural diversification and inclusive commercialization among the youths as some of the key recommendations to improve the situation.

Speaking during the dissemination of the findings in Lilongwe, MwAPATA Institute Executive Director William Chadza said they are engaging various players to ensure effective implementation of the recommendations of the study.

NYCOM Executive Director Rex Chapota said the findings are crucial as they will help to provide a foundation to their programmes.

