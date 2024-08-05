Usi warns MCP, DPP, UTM, AFORD against interfering at the Immigration Department

Vice President Michael Usi has today sent a strong word of caution to politicians urging tem against interference in the operations of public institutions such as the Immigration Department and Road Traffic Directorate.

Usi said this after visiting the two departments in Blantyre this morning where he pledged that the government will soon start addressing some system and technical challenges haunting the Immigration Department.

“Politicians, whether MCP, DPP, UTM, or AFORD, be discouraged from interfering in matters of operation in these departments, especially when it comes to offering job promotions.

”Political interference compromises the quality of the services that the department provides because employees know they are not going to be promoted no matter how hard they work,” Usi said.

In his remarks, Homeland Security Principal Secretary, Steven Kayuni echoed Usi’s sentiments that the immigration department would look the bottlenecks rocking the department in two months’ time.

The Immigration Department has been facing myriad challenges related to its passport issuance system since March this year when it was alleged that some people had hacked the system

