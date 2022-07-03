Mosque open to non Muslims as Hindus conduct festival of chariots

An Islamic organization on Saturday held an exhibition open day tour for Taaqwa Ginnery Corner mosque in Blantyre where non Muslims were for the first time allowed to get into the mosque.

The public was allowed to walk-in and tour the Mosque for an active engagement and interaction with Muslims on issues of faith. Islamic Education and Research Academy (IERA) organised the open day mosque tour to let the public see what happens inside a Masjid, and attend to questions related to Islamic religion. IERA Assistant Country Manager Firdaus Ulaya said this is the first time a masjid has been open to the general public, developing an open and transparent culture and showcase the positive contribution the Islamic faith.

Still on matters of faith, the International Society for Krishna consciousness conducted a festival of chariots (Ratha Yatra) on Saturday with a call to Malawians and beyond to promote God’s consciousness.

Monk Savyosaci Das told journalists in Blantyre that the singing and pulling of chariots as they paraded within Blantyre city was a symbol of pulling God into their heart.

“God takes on many forms and has different appearances, so, the festival goes to every city to see and hear the name of God. Without God in our life is like a hand that is cut off from the body,” said Monk Das.

The Ratha Yatra is celebrated in many cities around the world including Nairobi, Johannesburg and Lagos.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :

Sharing is caring!