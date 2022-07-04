Vuwa Kaunda gives up fight for Chief Whip position

Nkhata Bay Central member of Parliament (MP) and Democratic Progressive Party (DPP)-anointed Chief Whip, Symon Vuwa Kaunda, has indicated that he is not challenging the decision embattled Leader of Opposition Kondwani Nankhumwa made to replace him with Julius Mwase.

At its recent meeting at PAGE House in Mangochi, the party elected Kaunda as Chief Whip deputized by Mangochi Central lawmaker Victoria Kingston.

This did not go down well with the pro-Nankhumwa faction, which obtained a court order stopping the National Assembly from implementing the decisions made by the Arthur Peter Mutharika (APM) camp.

The political infighting of the DPP saw the party having two Chief Whips at the Business Committee of Parliament last Friday.

But Speaker of Parliament Catherine Gotani Hara sent Vuwa Kaunda out following guidance from the Attorney General (AG) to obey the order the Nankhumwa camp had served the august House.

Asked if he intends to contest his rejection by Parliament to represent the party at the Business Committee, Vuwa Kaunda said he had no intention to challenge Nankhumwa’s decision.

“Hon. Nankhumwa has removed me from being DPP Chief Whip because I belong to the APM Camp. He has replaced me with Hon. Julius Chiwone Mwase from Nkhata Bay North West Constituency,” he responded.

Meanwhile, political and social commentators have predicted that there will be fireworks in the National Assembly as DPP legislators will be fighting over superiority in the House.

