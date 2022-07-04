Chakwera ready to deal with trimming of powers Laws at an appropriate time

State House says President Chakwera will deal with the laws regarding powers he has at the appropriate time.

Press Secretary Anthony Kasunda said this at Kamuzu Palace in Lilongwe during the quarterly briefing.

Kasunda said the President was dealing with laws which directly affects Malawians for example of Land Laws.

Kasunda said the President is interested to change all archaic laws including the seditious laws.

He said the Table of Mountain encourages removal of all archaic laws.

MISA Malawi recently called upon President Lazarus Chakwera to sign the Declaration of Table Mountain as a sign of administration’s commitment to abolish insult laws and criminal defamation in the country.

Adopted by World Newspaper Congress held in Cape Town, South Africa in 2007, The Declaration of Table Mountain calls for the repeal of criminal defamation and ‘insult’ laws across the African continent.

Misa argues that by signing the declaration, President Chakwera will demonstrate genuine commitment to media freedom and freedom of expression as basic human rights in a democracy.

Former Minister of Homeland Security Honourable Richard Chimwendo Banda made the pronouncement as he commented on a warrant of arrest that had been issued for politician Bon Kalindo for allegedly insulting President Lazarus Chakwera.

“It is the policy position of this government to desist from enforcement of laws that border on stifling freedoms enshrined in our constitution.

“I have communicated this policy position to the inspector General of Police and I have been assured that they will withdraw the warrant,” wrote Honourable Chimwendo on his Facebook page.

The Declaration recognizes Article 19 of the Universal Declaration on Human Rights which guarantees freedom of expression and emphasizes that freedom of expression is essential in the realization of other rights set forth in international human rights instruments.

Signing the declaration would ensure that such policy direction is adhered to at all government levels.

Among the laws that have to be abolished, MISA Malawi recommends the following:

1. Some sections of the Penal Code, Act 22 of 1929, more especially Chapter 18 which deals with defamation.

2. Protected Flag, Emblems and Names Act of 1967, as State interests that the provision seeks to protect are not clear.

3. Censorship and Control of Entertainments Act of 1968,

4. Official Secrets Act of 1913.

5. Electronic Transactions and Cyber Security Act of 2016 has provisions that stifle free speech and needs to be reviewed.