Ecobank provides Blantyre shop owners with smart payment system

Ecobank Malawi has engaged Blantyre-based shop owners, who operate around Ginnery Corner’s Karim Ayub Mart shopping Complex, by offering them a free multi-featured digital payment solution called Ecobank Pay, which has been designed to deliver unified and instant self-service across a range of interconnected payment solutions.

Launched in 2019 EcobankPay, is a smart system to pay and get paid through mobile phone and shoppers have an option to either scan a Visa or Mastercard compliant QR code via Ecobank Mobile App or the use of Terminal ID via *326# Ecobank Mobile USSD — giving them a contactless and smart way to make payments when they go out shopping.

Speaking on Sunday, Ecobank Head of Commercial Banking, Victoria Chanza highlighted that for the convenience of businesses and shop owners, EcobankPay makes it easy for them to instantly collect payments from customers anytime, anywhere and also provides real-time reconciliation of all EcobankPay transactions made.

She said through the engagement that marked the area as an EcobankPay Zone, shop owners were among other things oriented on how easy it is to receive payments via EcobankPay with many of them being self on-boarding and signing up on the free platform.

Chanza further advised that the Bank is geared towards creating a digital and cashless society through its unique digital banking ecosystem offering targeted at their business and consumer customers.

“Ecobank is committed to simplifying doing business for the people it serves and EcobankPay is a payment solution channel that makes payments easier, faster, convenient and more secure,” she said.

“The good thing about this is that it is absolutely free and Ecobank customers with a business account can self on-board via Ecobank Rafiki Messenger and WhatsApp number +28870355979.

“As the EcobankPay ecosystem expands, it will unify all Ecobank’s digital payment offerings for, Internet payments, e-Commerce, paying bills by mobile, airtime top up via mobile and many more,” Chanza said.

Owner of WT Organics, Wezi Nkhana a specialized shop that stocks and sells hair beauty and health products like shear butter, apple cider vinegar and African black soap, applauded EcobankPay as a product that helps her to track her sales and easily make financial reports for her business.

“EcobankPay truly eases the way we do business like saving of time on accounting and auditing issues hence giving us more time to focus more on growing our business,” Nkhana said.

Ecobank Malawi Ltd is part of the Ecobank Transnational Incorporated (ETI) — the parent company of the Ecobank Group, which is the leading independent pan-African banking group.

The Bank Group employs over 14,000 people and serves about 29 million customers in the consumer, commercial and corporate banking sectors across 33 African countries.

