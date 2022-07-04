Emmanuel University hands over K4.5m latrines, classroom block to Kalumbu CDSS

Emmanuel University on Monday handed over modern pit latrines and a classroom block to Kalumbu Community Day Secondary School, which is under Central West Education Division in Lilongwe Rural East.

Kalumbu CDSS has been operating without toilets for some years, a situation that was forcing students to relieve themselves in a nearby graveyard while some female learners chose to drop out of school due to lack of hygiene and sanitation facilities.

Additionally, the school does not have adequate classrooms and lacks teaching and learning materials.

To complement government efforts in addressing these challenges, Emmanuel University, an education institution of the Evangelical Association of Malawi (EAM), mobilized resources from Bread for the World – a German charity organization – for the construction of modern latrines and a classroom block.

Bread for the World is funding Research, Inclusive Education, Sanitation and Hygiene (RIESEH) Project, which the university is implementing in Lilongwe Rural East.

Speaking when he handed over the latrines and a classroom block on Monday, RIESEH Project Coordinator, Silas Kathyole, said they were concerned with the plight of the school.

Kathyole said they were particularly worried that the challenges at the school would affect teaching and learning thereby contributing to rise in failure and dropouts.

“We are very grateful for the opportunity to assist. We are equally grateful for the contribution the community has made to this project by mobilizing bricks and sand. Otherwise, this project wouldn’t succeed,” he said.

But Kathyole appealed to the students, teachers and the community to jealously guard against vandalisation of the structures.

Head teacher for the school, Kingston Kapaza, described the new structures as crucial in motivating learners to stay in school, especially girls who usually drop out when the school lacks hygiene and sanitation facilities.

Kapaza appealed for more support to the school, which he said is operating under serious challenges.

“We thank you so much for your support. But it’s just a scratch towards addressing our problems. We have so many challenges at this school,” he said.

In his remarks, Senior Group Village Head Kalumbu said the construction of the latrines will contribute to the improvement of hygiene and sanitation at the school.

“I expect that our learners will no longer be relieving themselves in the graveyard,” he said.

A representative of the students, Stanley Banda, assured officials from Emmanuel University, teachers and traditional leaders that they will protect the structures against any damage.

Apart from Kalumbu CDSS, Emmanuel University has also renovated a classroom block at Sonkhwe Full Primary School in Nathenje Zone.

