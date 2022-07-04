Malawi to send 1,000 nurses to Saudi Arabia

One thousand unemployed nurses from Malawi will be sent to Saudi Arabia to work in various health facilities following an agreement by Arabia and the Ministry of Health overseen by the National Organisation of Nurses and Midwives of Malawi (NONM).

The one thousand nurses will be arrived at after sitting for aptitude tests and only those who are not employed will be considered to work in Arabia and America. The first cohort of one thousand nurses will be sent to Arabia this August.

NONM President, Shouts Simeza, confirmed the development to the local media.

“There is an opportunity in Arabia and we have been given a slot of one thousand nurses and midwives. The process for Saudi Arabia is simpler than that of America and that is why those for Arabia will go earlier than those going to America,” explained Simeza.

Commenting on the matter, health expert, Professor Maurine Chirwa, said there was need to put in place measures that will ensure the general safety of the nurses that will benefit from the programme.

“There should be a strong agreement between the countries involved so that our nurses are safe and are not ill treated or abused in any way when they go to those countries,” she said.

But the Malawi Health Equity Network (MHEN) disagreed with the programme saying it is a clear indication that government is training nurses and midwives but failing to employ them.

The programme will run for five years.

