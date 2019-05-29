‘Most baffling body armour’: Presidential guard at Mutharika’s swearing-in dominates UK’s The Sun

The swearing in ceremony of President Peter Mutharika for his second five-year term after a gruelling May 21 Tripartite Elections campaign trail hit the headlines in UK’s popular news outlet The Sun which has focused on the bodyguard and splashing his pictures in what it said he decked out in some of the most baffling body armour.

The Sun said the burly security man was on guard resplendent in a spiked helmet and shoulder pads.

In its report, the publication said: “World’s scariest bodyguard kitted out with bizarre spiked jacket, gas mask, assault rifle and two pairs of sunglasses at Malawi president’s swearing in ceremony.”

Prepared for any eventuality, the gun toting military policeman also wore his battle camouflage, a gas mask and two pairs of sunglasses, reported The Sun.

Staying on the doubling up theme of his get up, he even had four torches strapped to his spiny headgear, it continued.

The man was standing guard on top of a pick up truck as Malawi’s President Peter Mutharika was sworn in for a second five-year term Tuesday.

Mutharika narrowly won re-election in the southern African nation with 38 per cent of the votes in last week’s poll, while main opposition leader Lazarus Chakwera received 35 per cent.

