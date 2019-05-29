Political analyst blames MEC for poor poll result management

A political analyst has blamed the Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC) for poor poll result management.

Andrew Mpesi said the pollster started extremely well in the electoral process but tumbled when it came to poll results management.

“They started very well. They were very transparent from the start until the end when they failed to manage the results well. Their management of the election results leaves a lot to be desired,” said Mpesi.

He claimed most of the poll results were doctored and manipulated in favour of the ruling Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) presidential candidate Peter Mutharika.

He cited an example when presiding officers or constituency polling officers used deleting fluid substance tippex to delete original poll results on result sheets.

He also said in some cases, there were no signatures of political party signatures, saying this was an anomaly.

But MEC chairperson Jane Ansah said she had presided over the most transparent election, describing the just ended highly contentious tripartite election as peaceful, free, fair, transparent and credible.

The opposition Malawi Congress Party and UTM are challenging the poll results in the courts.

