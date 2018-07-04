Mota-Engil trebles works on Liwonde-Mangochi Road

Mota-Engil, a contractor rehabilitating of the Liwonde-Mangochi Road, says it has trebled works on the rehabilitation of the road to beat the deadline.

The company’s spokesperson Thomas Chafunya said on Monday that the rehabilitation works were progressing well, adding that about 35km had already been completed.

He said 60 percent of the works in constructing 106 curvets and two bridges on the 75 kilometre road had been done.

Said Chafunya: “We have trebled everything right from manpower, machinery and working time to catch up with the time we lost due to rains.”

According to him, Given the terrain between Liwonde and Mangochi the Liwonde-Mangochi Road is being raised in some places and the shoulders will be wide enough to accommodate pedestrians and cyclists.

Chafunya added that Mota-Engil was also constructing markets in key trading centres along the road considering the business boom that would come with the rehabilitation.

Meanwhile, the Roads Authority (RA) have expressed satisfaction with the progress of the project, saying it will encourage international trade.

“The road will facilitate international trade from the port of Nacala on the Indian Ocean in Mozambique through Chiponde Border to Lilongwe in Malawi up to Lusaka in Zambia,” said RA spokesperson Portia Kajanga.

She added: “The road will be unique in that it will be done to asphalt concrete finish, a very superior finish but also sitting on a crushed stone base.”

The project is part of the proposed phase 4 of the on-going Nacala Road Corridor Development Project which the African Development Bank is supporting in Mozambique, Malawi and Zambia.

The road is also expected to boost the tourism industry in the country as it links two tourism destinations, Liwonde National Park and Lake Malawi in Mangochi.

