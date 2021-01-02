Motorist kills 3 teenagers near Zitherepano in Mangochi

A new year eve road accident near a popular drinking pub, Zitherepano in Mangochi has claimed three lives of teenagers.

Police say the teenagers died after they were hit by a cruising motor vehicle, while four others sustained various degrees of injury.

Amina Daudi, deputy publicist for Mangochi Police said the accident occurred on new year’s eve at Zithere Pano Club and involved a Toyota Sienta registration number CA937 driven by Nathan Nyirenda, 30. She said Nyirenda was driving from the direction of Monkey-Bay heading Mangochi.

“Upon arrival at Zithere pano, due to overspeeding, he lost control of the motor vehicle and swerved to the extreme offside of the road hitting 10 pedestrians in the process,” said Daudi.

“Following the impact three of the casualties sustained severe head injuries and fractured legs and died at Koche Health Centre while receiving treatment,” added Daudi.

Police in the district have identified the three teenagers to be from Ntiyala Village Traditional Authority Mponda in Mangochi.

Four other passengers involved in the accident are admitted to Mangochi district hospital where they are receiving treatment for various degrees of injuries, while three others escaped with minor injuries.

Police in the district said the Sienta motor vehicle has been burnt by an angry mob.

Currently, the driver is in police custody waiting court proceedings.

