Man killed in love triangle: Caught having sex with married women

A 24-year-old man has been killed in a love triangle after he was caught having sexual intercourse with a married woman during day light down a river bank.

Police have identified the slain love bird as Yokonia Weston who has been killed after he was caught red handed in sexual romps with another man’s wife in Dowa district.

It is alleged that earlier this week, the deceased left home with his two brothers to attend a funeral ceremony at Dowa Turn Off.

And on his way from the funeral ceremony, he dropped from a motor vehicle he was travelling in with his brothers saying he wanted to see his friend Vincent Gondwe of Nyalubwe Village.

However, his brother Jephter Saona and other relatives were surprised that their relative did not return home.

The relatives then reported the matter to police who conducted a search and found him dead in a stream at Kanjondo Village.

Postmortem conducted at Dzaleka health centre revealed that the death was caused due to haemorrhage secondary to multiple head injuries.

Following the incident, police instituted investigations which led to the arrest of the suspect Andrew Makanjira who reportedly beat the deceased after catching him sleeping with his wife.

Dowa Police Spokesperson Gladson M’bumpha says the suspect’s wife was also assaulted and was treated at Dowa District Hospital.

The suspect will appear before court soon to answer a charge of murder.

The deceased, hailed from M’goma village in Traditional Authority Msakambewa where as the suspect hails from Mbalame 1 Village in Traditional Authority Mkukula both from Dowa district.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :

Sharing is caring!

Share

Tweet

Pin

LinkedIn

Email

Print 0 shares