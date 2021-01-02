Health activist demands information on Covid-19 vaccine

A health activist is warning the government to be cautious on covid-19 vaccine which will be rolled out this June.

The Malawi Health Equity Network (MHEN) Executive Director George Jobe has since told the government to provide adequate information on the administration of the coronavirus vaccine.

The appeal comes as the government has announced that it will start administering the vaccine in June this year, targeting 3.8 million people.

Jobe says adequate flow of information on the vaccine will help to avoid resistance from people.

Currently, there are growing misconceptions on the vaccine, alleging that it comes with life threatening side effects.

Meanwhile, 112 people tested positive to coronavirus yesterday alone, the biggest figure since the second wave hit the country.

