Health activist demands information on Covid-19 vaccine
A health activist is warning the government to be cautious on covid-19 vaccine which will be rolled out this June.
The Malawi Health Equity Network (MHEN) Executive Director George Jobe has since told the government to provide adequate information on the administration of the coronavirus vaccine.
The appeal comes as the government has announced that it will start administering the vaccine in June this year, targeting 3.8 million people.
Jobe says adequate flow of information on the vaccine will help to avoid resistance from people.
Currently, there are growing misconceptions on the vaccine, alleging that it comes with life threatening side effects.
Meanwhile, 112 people tested positive to coronavirus yesterday alone, the biggest figure since the second wave hit the country.
We are hearing that even in USA, many are not willing to take the vaccine due to the intentions behind it. Many researchers have put doubt in the effectiveness because vaccines take long before introduced.
Where are the religious people who can interpret about this pandemic.
Modern research methods have helped to come up with vaccine in short time than in the past. Ebola vaccine was one of them. I doubt which meta-analysis or review you have read that researchers are questioning the efficacy of the vaccine. Doctors are vaccinated, and you think it is not right. Many will be victims if they listen to such comments you make. No wonder Africans we are afraid to get involved in research studies, fear of unknown.
