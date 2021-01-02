Health activist demands information on Covid-19 vaccine

January 2, 2021 Owen Khamula – Nyasa Times 4 Comments

A health activist is warning the government to be cautious on covid-19 vaccine which will be rolled out this June.

Jobe: Adequate flow of information on the vaccine will help to avoid resistance from people

The Malawi Health Equity Network (MHEN) Executive Director George Jobe has since told the government to provide adequate information on the administration of the coronavirus vaccine.

The appeal comes as the government has announced that it will start administering the vaccine in June this year, targeting 3.8 million people.

Jobe says adequate flow of information on the vaccine will help to avoid resistance from people.

Currently, there are growing misconceptions on the vaccine, alleging that it comes with life threatening side effects.

Meanwhile, 112 people tested positive to coronavirus yesterday alone, the biggest figure since the second wave hit the country.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :

Sharing is caring!

0 0 vote
Article Rating
Follow us in Twitter
Subscribe
Notify of
guest
4 Comments
newest
oldest most voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Bonyamgaiwa
Bonyamgaiwa
8 hours ago

Who so called prophets r there to scam

Shame!!

0
Reply
G.c.Maliseni
G.c.Maliseni
14 hours ago

We are hearing that even in USA, many are not willing to take the vaccine due to the intentions behind it. Many researchers have put doubt in the effectiveness because vaccines take long before introduced.
Where are the religious people who can interpret about this pandemic.

-1
Reply
Namulondola Njira
Namulondola Njira
7 hours ago
Reply to  G.c.Maliseni

Modern research methods have helped to come up with vaccine in short time than in the past. Ebola vaccine was one of them. I doubt which meta-analysis or review you have read that researchers are questioning the efficacy of the vaccine. Doctors are vaccinated, and you think it is not right. Many will be victims if they listen to such comments you make. No wonder Africans we are afraid to get involved in research studies, fear of unknown.

0
Reply
Mangochi Kabwafu
Mangochi Kabwafu
6 hours ago
Reply to  G.c.Maliseni

Bushiri.

0
Reply
shares
4
0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x
Read previous post:
Man killed in love triangle: Caught having sex with married women

A 24-year-old man has been killed in a love triangle after he was caught having sexual intercourse with a married...

Close