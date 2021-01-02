New Chitipa Utd gaffer to prioritise players’ welfare

The newly elected chairperson for Chitipa United FC Richard Mwanjasi, has promised to prioritise the welfare of players while looking for more sponsorship for the club.

During elections that took place on Thursday, Mwanjasi took over from Daudi Kainga.

Mwanjasi said players should be well taken care of for them to perform and bring desirable results.

“We need to take good care of our players. We can put them on short contracts of three months for example, so that we get commitment from them with an action plan.

“This is still a community club and we don’t want to turn it into a personal entity but we will continue to look for sponsorship,” explained Mwanjasi.

At the election, Sisaya Nyondo was elected First Vice Chairperson while Mavuto Munyenyembe became the Second Vice Chairperson. Duma Ngoma retained his position in the executive as General Secretary with Marshall Mwenechanya as his vice. Lameck Ngomale and Gracious Mkomadzanja are Treasurer and Vice Treasurer, respectively.

Committee Members are James Tembo, Sydney Simwaka, Burton Simfukwe, Sam Nyondo, Jane Sibale, Laureen Chilungulo, Kaweche Mwase and Charles Sichone.

The team which is nicknamed Inkharamu zga ku Chitipa is anchoring the TNM Super League 16 team log table with just a point from 4 games. The team hopes to register its first ever win this season when it welcomes Civil Service United this Saturday at Karonga Stadium.

