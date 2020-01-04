Move to safer areas, Chimulirenji urges those in LL flood prone areas

Vice President Everton Chimulirenji has appealed to residents affected by floods in Lilongwe to relocate for safer places.

Heavy rains have so far, affected 403 households in Lilongwe city translating to about 1519 people according to a latest estimation from the Department of Disaster Management Affairs (Dodma).

“Going by the weather reports it appears there will be more rains hence the need to move to safer places to avoid loss of property and life,” said Chimulirenji when he toured some of the affected areas in areas 50 and 22.

Chimulirenji said it is sad to note that same places are affected almost every year – which makes it imperative to have the people moved to safer places.

DoDma deputy director of disaster and response, Dyce Nkhoma, also asked the residents when he visited Mgona—one of the areas in the city which has been heavily hit by floods to relocate to safer grounds.

He said this was not the first time that Mgona was experiencing floods.

“It was the same last year,” he said, and added that discussions are now underway to ensure that all living in such area move out of the area.

“We are appealing to the media to sensitize the community so that citizens understand the importance of moving,” he said.

He said as a department they are ready to respond to disaster since they are already procuring relief items.

“But we are encouraging those in dangerous areas to move out,” he insisted.

In his remarks Lilongwe City Center Constituency parliamentarian Alfred Jiya commended government for the assistance.

Jiya said its the responsibility of the Lilongwe City Council to ensure that people are not building along the rivers.

Lilongwe Chief Executive Officer John Chome said the council is considering demolishing all structures constructed in undesignated areas.

He said most of the affected households are those that live in areas not approved by the city.

Disaster, in form of flooding, has struck Lilongwe City Center with hundreds of houses grounded, leaving its occupants destitute.

But the situation has been heavily felt in Mgona, Senti, and Area 25.

The rain forecast for the next 10 days shows that the country is going to experience floods in some parts of the country.

Weather expects are saying the rainfall pattern is due to climate change and they have since called on government to intensify messages on disaster risk reduction.

