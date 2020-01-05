Policeman confiscates bag of charcoal in Karonga, and dies ‘defecating’ it

A Malawi Police Service (MPS) officer who was stationed at the Malawi-Tanzania Songwe Border had died after allegedly “defecating” charcoal following a confiscation of a 50 kilogram bag of charcoal from a trader who was intending to cross the border.

Mike Mwangomba, who hailed from Ngerenge in the area of Traditional Authority (T/A) Kilupula in the district, is said to have confiscated the bag which he later took to his home for his personal use.

Sources who have spoken to Nyasa Times say the owner of the charcoal was “quite pissed” when Mwangomba demanded that he surrender the bag of charcoal.

“He courteously asked Mwangomba why he was concerned about the bag of charcoal when he was not a forestry officer to which the officer unleashed obscenities to the trader and then slapped him,” our source said.

When he got home, Nyasa Times has learnt, Mwangomba started noticing strange things and then started “defecating charcoal.”

Our source further reported that upon noticing the strange occurrences on his body, Mwangomba informed his relatives who took a cow and K100 000 to the trader for appeasement but the man denied having any knowledge of what they were saying.

Hours later the police officer died, and was buried on Friday in his village.

