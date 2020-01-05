Selemani resigns as Sulom legal advisor

The newly elected Football Association of Malawi (FAM) executive committee member Muhammad Selemani has resigned as Super League of Malawi (Sulom) legal advisor as per requirements.

In a letter addressed to Sulom President Tiya Somba-Banda which Nyasa Times has seen, Selemani has praised the work environment he has enjoyed at organization prio to his new position at the country’s football governing body.

“I really appreciate the opportunity for the growth and development you have provided during my short but fruitful stint as legal advisor for Sulom. I have enjoyed the work environment and professional atmosphere.

“Your management, direction and guidance have been a source at great personal career satisfication to me. The experience and knowledge gained during my stay with you will help me significantly as FAM executive committee member,” reads part of the letter.

Through the letter, Selemani further offers his support for the process of finding his replacement.

Selemani was elected FAM executive committee member during it’s elective annual general meeting held on December 14

