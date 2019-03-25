Movement to launch Malawi women’s manifesto ahead of polls

Women’s Manifesto Movement (WMM) will on March 28 2019 launch its first ever women’s manifesto, containing issues that affect women’s lives which leaders across the board will be expected to address.

The issues outlined in the Manifesto range from health, education, agriculture, economic empowerment, politics and decision making.

In an interview on Monday in Blantyre, founder and executive director of Women’s Legal Resource Centre (Wolrec), a women’s rights non-governmental organisation (NGO) based in Blantyre, Maggie Kathewera Banda said her organization together with other seven organizations championed the development of the Manifesto said the document has been compiled and ready to be handed over.

“We will be handing over the document to the ministry of Gender, disability, children and social welfare and after the 21 May elections we will push for the elected members to start addressing the identified issues as per demands in the manifesto,” she said.

Banda said the Women’s Manifesto would be a point of reference to holding duty-bearers accountable in fulfillment of women’s rights as contained in the Constitution of the Republic of Malawi.

“In the run up to the 2019 tripartite elections and beyond, the manifesto will also be used to demand commitment from political leaders and other duty-bearers with regard to the fulfillment of women’s rights,” she added.

Ministry of Gender, Disability, Children and Social Welfare, Public Relations Officer, Lucy Bandazi said as a Ministry they are expectantly waiting for its launch and would act after going through the manifesto document.

WMM held its first ever Women’s Assembly in November 2018 with women representing all sectors in the society aimed at developing a manifesto document that would help in advocating for women’s issues.

The Women Manifesto has come at a time when government through the Ministry of Gender, Children, Disability and Social Welfare is championing 50:50 inclusions of women in all activities.

Among the organizations that supported the initiative are Oxfam, HIVOS, Action Aid, 50:50 Management Agency, Governance Gender Justice Development and IM Swedish Development Partner

