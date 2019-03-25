FDH Money Bureau, Western Union popularize outbound service

FDH Money Bureau and Western Union took advantage of the Malawi, Morroco African Qualifiers match on Friday to popularize their partnership on provision of money transfer services.

The two institutions have signed an agreement to allow local Malawians and expatriates working in the country to send money abroad instead of just receiving through Western Union.

FDH Money Bureau Acting General Manager Daniel Pinto Khamula said in an interview with Nyasa Times that for a long time Malawians and expatriates working in the country were limited to only receiving money from their loved ones abroad through Western Union.

“Western Union has introduced an outbound transaction service enabling local Malawians, and expatriates living in Malawi to send money to loved ones in the Diaspora as well as for making payments for other businesses for a transfer fee starting from as low as 3%,” said Khamula.

He said they took advantage of the Flames match on Friday to raise awareness of the service.

“In order to raise more awareness of the Western Union outbound service offer at FDH Money Bureau, an awareness campaign was carried out which leveraged on the soccer match at Bingu Stadium between the Flames vs Morocco. This is in order to leverage on the huge following the soccer sport has in the country and the fact that the game is a crowd puller concerning the Malawian National team.”

“We are proud to say that we reached many people with our messages,” said Khamula.

He said apart from raising awareness of the outbound service, the event also raised the profile of the FDH Money Bureau brand and Western Union services on the FDH Money Bureau platform.

Khamula also said they run a five day radio campaign on MBC Radio 2 FM Socccer Update programme prior to the game to raise the awareness where 80 lucky people won a ticket each to the game.

“A question on FDH Money Bureau and Western Union was asked on each day and listeners sent their responses via SMS and Whatsapp and a total of 80 people won tickets for the covered stands to the game through the radio program.”

“ On the day of the match,FDH Money Bureau and Western Union ambassadors stormed the venue equipped with various branded materials and prizes and supporters and all who came to watch the game were engaged with several activities and several people stood a chance to win various branded items which included golf shirts, caps, water bottles and vuvuzelas,” said Khamula.

