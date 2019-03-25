Atupele insists ready to govern: UDF to unveil manifesto Sunday

United Democratic Front (UDF) presidential candidate Atupele Muluzi on Sunday addressed his party’s campaign rally at Majuni primary school ground 40 kilometres east of Mangochi boma for the May 21 Tripartite Elections with a declaration that he is ready to govern the country after the elections.

The UDF torchbearer said he is contesting the presidential race with Frank Tumpale Mwenifumbo as his running mate dismissing “fake news” that he was withdrawing from the race to enter into electoral relationship with the governing Democratic Progressive Party (DPP).

In his speech to thousands jubilant UDF supporters, Atupele said it is apparent that Malawians are looking for change in the way the affairs of the country are managed so that everybody benefits, promising to usher in the “new beginning”.

“I want thank you for giving me much support in 2014 tripartite elections. We managed to be on position four. Within five years after the 2014 elections have been investigating the reasons made us to fail the elections that is why I have been silent. I don’t want us to repeat the same mistake. Together with senior party members have found the solutions to the past problems. And want to assure you that UDF will win this year,” he said.

Atupele said the rally was a “warm up” ahead of his party’s official campaign and manifesto launch to be held on Sunday.

The UDF presidential candidate supporters that defied a heavy down pour that it’s high time the country was united in making sure that development reaches every corner of the country for the benefit of all Malawians.

“We need a adminstration which has the solutions to the many challenges which Malawians are facing and that that can never be any other government but the UDF,” he said.

Atupele, who took time profiling his record in politics, said that he has what it takes to take the Malawi development agenda to greater heights.

“I have travelled my journey, amassed experience with key attributes of; delivery , leadership, steadfastness and patience,” he said.

“I have shown Malawians that we may differ political parties but develop Malawi.

That we may differ in tribes but develop Malawi. That we may differ in religions but develop Malawi,” he continued.

He cited the need to lure what he called serious investors who should team up with the locals to establish manufacturing companies in Mangochi and other parts of the country.

Atupele, 40, said such companies would create jobs for the people in the area.

“We have a brilliant insight into challenges and problems facing Malawi and our focus will continue to be on practical actions and solutions to address these instead of words and rhetoric,” said the UDF leader.

He also pledged a new modern referral hospital in Mangochi to cater for the whole eastern region.

Atupele said he knows and understand the problem faced the youths, women and men as well as people with disabilities.

“For example lack of jobs which has been forcing many youths in this region to go to South Africa or other neighboring countries where they are being abused, women failing to care their children because prices of goods are high, men failing to harvest more yields or doing their businesses and people of disabilities failing to enjoy their rights. I want to tell you this that it is only UDF under my leadership have the solutions to such problems,” he said.

Atupele also called for UDF to carry put a peaceful campaign.

“We all need to be on board to deliver this change for Malawians We have to be committed to the changes together. All of us need to play our part.

“I promise you – that as your president, I will open that door for you so that we move together in one direction,” he said.

