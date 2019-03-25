Atupele insists ready to govern: UDF to unveil manifesto Sunday

March 25, 2019 Zawadi Chilunga - Nyasa Times, 28 Comments

United Democratic Front (UDF) presidential candidate Atupele Muluzi on Sunday addressed his party’s campaign rally at Majuni primary school ground 40 kilometres east of Mangochi boma for the May 21 Tripartite Elections with a declaration that he is ready to govern the country after the elections.

Atupele said UDF’s manifesto include a pledge to introduce social protection policies will be launched Sunday

Crowds at Mangochi -Masongola rally for Atupele

Atupele: I am ready to govern

The UDF torchbearer  said  he  is contesting the presidential race with Frank Tumpale Mwenifumbo as his running mate dismissing “fake news” that he was withdrawing from the race to enter into electoral relationship with the governing Democratic Progressive Party (DPP).

In his speech to thousands  jubilant UDF supporters,  Atupele said  it is apparent that Malawians are looking for change in the way the affairs of the country are managed so that everybody benefits, promising to usher in the “new beginning”.

“I want thank you for giving me much support in 2014 tripartite elections. We managed to be on position four. Within five years after the 2014 elections have been investigating the reasons made us to fail the elections that is why I have been silent. I don’t want us to repeat the same mistake. Together  with senior party members have found the solutions to the past problems. And want to assure you that UDF will win this year,” he said.

Atupele said the rally was a “warm up” ahead of his party’s official campaign and manifesto launch to be held on Sunday.

The UDF presidential candidate supporters  that defied a heavy down pour   that  it’s high time the country was united  in making sure that development reaches every corner of the country for the benefit of all Malawians.

“We need a adminstration which has the solutions to the many challenges which Malawians are facing and that that can never be any other government but the UDF,” he said.

Atupele, who took time profiling his record in politics,  said that he has what it takes to take the Malawi development agenda to greater heights.

“I have travelled my journey, amassed experience with key attributes of; delivery , leadership, steadfastness  and patience,” he said.

“I have shown Malawians that we may differ political parties but develop Malawi.

That we may differ in tribes but develop Malawi. That we may differ in religions but develop Malawi,” he continued.

He cited the need to lure what he called serious investors who should team up with the locals to establish manufacturing companies in Mangochi and other parts of the country.

Atupele, 40, said such companies would create jobs for the people in the area.

“We have a brilliant insight into challenges and problems facing Malawi and our focus will continue to be on practical actions and solutions to address these instead of words and rhetoric,” said the UDF leader.

He also pledged a new modern referral hospital in Mangochi to cater for the  whole eastern region.

Atupele said he knows and  understand the problem faced the youths, women and men as well as people with disabilities.

“For example lack of jobs which has been forcing many youths in this region to go to South Africa or other neighboring countries where they are being abused, women failing to care their children because prices of goods are high, men failing to harvest more yields or doing their businesses and people of disabilities failing to enjoy their rights. I want to tell you this that it is only UDF under my leadership have the solutions to such problems,” he said.

Atupele also called for UDF  to carry put a  peaceful campaign.

“We all need to be on board to deliver this change for Malawians  We have to be committed to the changes together. All of us need to play our part.

“I promise you – that as your president, I will open that door for you so that we move together in one direction,” he said.

Raph
Guest
Raph

UTM bomaaaaa wina afune or asafune 2014 tinawinitsa inu this year tikudziwinitsa tokha

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
9 minutes ago
WCM
Guest
WCM

Success usually comes to those who are busy too busy to be looking for it… keep going Mr

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
1 hour ago
COPS
Guest
COPS

Mwana wa a tcheya wapenga basi!

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
2 hours ago
Big Small Man
Guest
Big Small Man

Young man you cant win an election by consistently only holding rallies/campaigning in only Mangochi and Machinga. A Yaonso akutulukira kuti ungowadyetsa mafuwa othentha kwabasi. The most you can achieve this time around is keeping your parliamentary seat otherwise you are done boy unless you chose the lesser of the several evils we have to partner with as Mama Jo has done. In fact Mama Jo had better odds to win the election than yourself and there is no way on this God given green Earth you can defeat all of DPP, MCP and its cronies and UTM!! (deep down… Read more »

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
2 hours ago
Ndata Albino Auction Floor
Guest
Ndata Albino Auction Floor

Atupele says he has amassed experience. Is it experience about how to steal? It’s thieves that he is working with. It’s tribalists he is working with. Atupele was tasked to build his party which dpp wants to kill. Can you build the party in 7 weeks. Bakili has let udf kutha ngati nsalu ya makatani. Selfishness.

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
2 hours ago
Otata
Guest
Otata

Disrespecting other peoples’ views brings total anarchy in any decision making process.

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
3 hours ago
Che Wanimiliyoni
Guest
Che Wanimiliyoni

I don’t know what game is being played by both DPP & UDF but whatever it is they all stand to lose out. People normally don’t vote for an obviously losing candidate and tend to move to where the momentum is and right now MCP has it. Atupele you are following the exact fateful AFORD script! Come to DPP bro and after winning dissolve UDF and fight for DPP presidency in 2024!

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
3 hours ago
Dausi Matongo
Guest
Dausi Matongo

I do not underrate him. Both MCP and UTM, this chap will surprise you.

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
3 hours ago
Gona pa Muhanya
Guest
Gona pa Muhanya

This works to the favor of MCP, UDF is MCP winning strategy.

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
3 hours ago
MEANING OF PARTIES
Guest
MEANING OF PARTIES

Meaning of Parties

DPP Means Petrol Diesel Palibe

MCP Means Malawi Crocodile Party

PP Means Plundering Party

UDF Means Union of Devils and Fools

UTM Means united of teens and Madness

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
3 hours ago

