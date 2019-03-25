Madeira impressed with new crop of players as Nomads beat Salima Select in pre-season match

Be Forward Wanderers FC team manager Steve Madeira hailed some of their new recruits after a sterling performance during a pre-season friendly match against Salima Select on Saturday at Salima Community Centre Ground.

The Nomads, who featured most of their new players, were given a scare with a 3-2 victory in an exciting encounter on a sunny and hot day.

In defence Wanderers featured new players namely Nigerian based Olaniran Oke Emmanuel, Hankey Machira and Madalitso Chiumia.

On the midfield, the Nomads had their newly promoted midfielder from their Reserve Side, Chikondi Kamanga alongside veteran Lawrence ‘Tico Tico’Majawa, while Rabson Richards from Hangover FC and Misheck Botomani operated from the wings.

Upfront, the Nomads featured Precious Msosa, Sunday Kamuyang’ane and Peter Kansonga.

On the bench, they had their regular weapons like Lucky Malata, Alfred Manyozo jnr, Francis Mulimbika, Mike Kaziputa, Babatunde, Francisco Madinga.

In goals, Williams Thole was left with the mantle to captain the team.

The Nomads scored their first goal on a spot kick through Botomani after a Salima defender handled the ball inside the box.

However, the home team equalized in the second half through Hope Namadzunda on a spot kick after Majawa trickled down an opponent inside the box.

Sensing danger, the Nomads accelerated their gear and it was Peter Kansonga, formely of Azam Tigers who scored the second goal before another goal from Sunday Kamuyang’ane.

The home team, however, responded again with the second goal courtesy of Jackson Matola.

After the last whistle, Madeira described the performance of their new recruits as promising.

“We are impressed with the performance of our new boys. You saw how Rabsonperfomed and spectators were very excited with his skill, pace and everything. He is a complete player,” said Madeira.

Madeira also praised the rest of the players for their performance and insists there will be stiff competition for players at Wanderers this season.

This was the Nomads fifth pre-season match this season after beating Chicken Inn from Zimbabwe 1-0.They drew 1-1 with Ferrovario De Nampula from Mozambique before another 1-1 draw with Nyasa Big Bullets.

In their first pre-season friendly, the Nomads beat Ntopwa FC 6-3.

This coming weekend, the Nomads will take part in the Eco Bank Charity Shield match in Blantyre where it will involve Nyasa Big Bullets, Blue Eagles and Masters Security.

