Moyale add to Silver woes in 1-1 draw: Malawi TNM Super League

A 10 men Moyale Barracks side on Thursday inflicted more misery to third placed Silver Striker’s title chase as they hold them to a 1-1 draw in the second round of the TNM Super League played at Silver Stadium in Lilongwe.

The Central Bankers has built a reputation of unbeaten run before Red Lions dented it are now slowly fading off for the honours after registering 11th draw of the season at home turf.

Moyale Barracks had to endure the last five minutes plus four minutes added time with 10 men after Daus Nkutu was shown a red card by referee, Chidziwitso Simbi.

The match had briefly stopped for five minutes after Silver fans were throwing miles on the first assistant referee, Ibra Mafuleka as they opposed his off decisions he was making.

Silver have 47 points from 24 games, seven short of leaders, Mighty Be Forward Wanderers while Moyale are sixth with 35 points from 25 games.

Moyale could have opened the floodgates barely five minutes into the game when Gift Nyanda’s shot was tamed by Silver keeper, Brighton Munthali.

The Bankers went into driving seat in the 12th minute when Victor Limbani nodded home Blessings Tembo’s corner kick from western corner flag of the northern goal.

Silver hitman Mathews Sibale failed to increase his goal tally to 13 in the 15th minute when he outpaced Boi Boi Chima but failed to elude Moyale goalie, Juma Chikwenga.

Moyale’s Nkutu had a golden chance in the 40th minute when he unbelievably blasted the ball from the edge of the six yard box.

The Area 47 outfit was happy at break with a slender lead.

At hour mark Silver made a double substitution they threw fresh legs of Duncan Nyoni and Timothy Chitedze for Levison Maganizo and Tembo.

Silver’s Young Chimodzi Jnr waved his way through past Moyale central defence of Chima and Timothy Nyirenda but surprisingly at the mercy of Keeper Chikwenga he shot wide in the 62nd minute.

Moyale nearly cancelled the lead in three minutes later when Khuda Muyaba’s powerful delivery was brilliantly saved by Silver’s keeper Munthali.

Moyale were awarded a penalty in the 68th minute when Substitute Chitedze was adjudged to have fouled Muyaba in the penalty box.

Nyirenda smartly converted the resultant spot kick to level the scores to 1-1.

Silver brought in Maonga Chisisi in the 74th minute for goal scorer, Limbani.

Silver Sibale shoulders the blame for twice failing to score after he had beaten an off side trap and one on one situation with goalie Chikwenga and he shot wide.

Substitute Chisisi pulled a trigger 84th minute but his effort hit the cross bar to deny him a scoring opportunity.

Moyale were reduced to 10 men when Nkutu was shown a red card by referee, Simbi for dangerous play.

The last minutes were crucial and Silver took advantage to surge forward for the win but Sibale, Chisisi and Nyoni failed to unlock Moyale’s solid defensive formation led by Chima.

Silver Strikers faithfuls were unhappy with the officiation and we’re baying for the officiating personell’s blood.

A Silver and Moyale player were separated at the end of the game as they wanted to exchange blows.

” This is a painful draw for Silver Strikers. They created a lot of chance but failed to utilise them and end result is a draw,” Area 49 New Gulliver soccer, Emmanuel Chinyama pointed out.

He said it would be difficult for them to caught up with the two top teams the way they are playing now.

