Moyale and Silver share points in Mzuzu: Malawi TNM Super League

There was no goal registered on the score-sheet at Mzuzu Stadium on Saturday in the TNM Super League as Moyale Barracks was hosting Silver Strikers in a dull game that lacked flashing moments from the first whistle to the last whistle.

Yusuf Sheriff and Mike Mtonyo did their job excellently at back for the bankers in taming Moyale Barracks’ hit man Gastin Simkonda as Lloyd Njaliwa and Wiseman Kamanga were also closed in the soldiers’ wings.

New catch Newman Mwamsamale together with Mphatso Philliomon and Binwell Katinji also had a huge task to unlock the soldiers’ defence marshaled by towering sweeper Boyboy Chima alongside Mtopijo Njewa, Victor Mwale and Lovemore Jere.

Moyale Coach Charles Kamanga decided to pull out Brown Magaga upfront, for defender Sandress Munthali, hoping that Munthali would use his left foot to chip balls into the penalty area from the left hand side but the tactic never worked.

It was nil-nil on the scoreboard when youthful referee Newton Nyirenda blew the final whistle.

Speaking to Nyasa Times after the match, Team Manager for Silver Strikers, Francis Songo, said one point was not that disappointing.

“There are two reasons why we failed to play our usual game. First the pitch is rough and bumpy and then Moyale could not put the ball down and they totally disturbed our type of play,” added Songo.

Moyale Barracks coach, Charles Kamanga, admitted that his charges failed to create meaningful chances in the game.

“We never intended to draw against Silver Strikers today. As Moyale Barracks, we are not happy that we now have five points from five games but I am sure we will start finding the net,” remarked Kamanga.

The soldiers will meet Mzuni FC on Monday at the same venue.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :