Rainbow Paints netball league kicks-off with fire: Serenity stun Thunder Queens

The much awaited southern region netball league has been commenced in a high spirit and morale as Netball Association of Malawi (NAM) and Blantyre and District Netball Leugue (BDNL) have both commended Rainbow Paints Company for coming back with another sponsorship for 2018 edition saying its a booster in as far as development of netball is concerned.

Both NAM and BDNL officials made the remarks on Saturday during the launch of the 2018 Blantyre and District Netball League which was held at Blanytyre Youth Centre (BYC).

In her speech NAM General Secretary Carol Bapu said she was very excited with the coming back of the Rainbow Paints league because it is one of the the major competition which for many years has been helping in contributing more players to the Malawi National Netball Team as well as producing professional netballers who are now playing outside Malawi.

Bapu also said through this league the identification of players for national teams has been very easy because players are given opportunity to display their talents which helps coaches to choose quality athletes.

“Honestly, Rainbow Paints has now proved to us that they are really our true netball partners. As NAM we don’t take their support for granted because they are making the netball game to be alive in the southern region,” said Bapu.

Chairperson for BDNL Junier Kazembe said their committee is overwhelmed with the passion shown by Rainbow Paints by adding another year for the sponsorship.

She therefore promised that BDNL will take a role in promoting Rainbow Paints brand by putting it on the map as one way of paying back what the company is doing to the league.

Kazembe further promised all netball followers to expect a competitive and improved competition starting from this year.

“We want to make our league to be more profesional from the level of administration, style of play as well as officiation and we are very much hopeful that we’ll make it. We have confidence because before the launch NAM helped us by coducting refresher courses for our umpires, players and coaches where they were drilled in different areas including how to descipline themselves and improve the sport,” said Kazembe.

In her remarks Rainbow Paints Sales Executive Jangale Chiosa said they decided to come and sponsor the league for the sixth year as it is one way of thanking their valued customers for continuing supporting the company since it was establihed.

Chiosa said she is very much optmistic that that the league will be more exciting and produce another good players as it has been doing in the past.

Rainbow Paints has maintained last year’s sponsorship amount of K6,700,000.

During the launch a total of three opening matches were played where teams battled for points.

Defending champions Diamonds started their campaign with a bang after beating Prison Sisters 76—26 baskets while the 2017 runners—up Thunder Queens opened their season with a defeat after losing with 47—51 baskets in the hands of Serenity.

Poly Queens suffered a painful defeat with Shizaella by 24—47 baskets.

Rainbow Paints games will continue on Monday as follows:

Chilomoni Sisters Vs Serenity @09:30AM

Young Professionals Vs Gerald Tasaukadala @11:00AM

Diamonds Vs Polytechnic @12:00PM

Thunder Queens Vs [email protected]:00PM

Tigresses Vs Prison [email protected]:30PM

