Moyale coach replaced, Collins Nkuna in charge

Moyale Barracks Football Club Head Coach, Charles Kamanga, has been relieved of his duties and has since been replaced by Collins Nkuna.

Nkuna, who was in charge of Red Lions in Zomba some years back, took charge of Moyale Barracks FC with Kamanga as his assistant but was later moved away from the club to allow Kamanga become Head Coach.

Kamanga has been heading Moyale Barracks technical panel for the past three seasons until last week when the team was seen being drilled by Collins Nkuna in his absence.

When Nyasa Times called Kamanga to hear why he was missing at the team’s training sessions, he admitted being replaced by Nkuna.

“It is true I have been relieved of my duties as coach for Moyale Barracks. Right now I am doing my normal duties as an MDF soldier,” said Kamanga.

Acting General Secretary for the club, Lieutenant Gerald Kanje confirmed the change to Nyasa Times.

Kanje said: “Yes, Charles Kamanga has been replaced by Collins Nkuna. He actually asked the club management to be excused as the team was not performing to the expectation of Moyale Barracks as a family.”

Prichard Mwansa and Victor Phiri remain Assistant Coach and Team Manager respectively.

Inside sources have told Nyasa Times that Kamanga was foretold of his chop at the club as soon as he came from abroad where he was with the Malawi National Football Team.

Moyale collected a point from their last game against Civil Sporting, which ended goalless.

