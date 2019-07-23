Rwanda tips Malawi on tolerance, warns  tribal divisions can spark civil war

Rwandan High Commissioner Monique Mukaruliza has described tolerance as an ingredient to development in a country, saying Malawians should guard against ethnic and tribal divisions, as they can plunge the country into a war similar to genocide what Rwandans experienced in 1994.

The envoy said this on Saturday in Lilongwe during the commemoration of the 57th anniversary of Rwanda’s independence and 25th anniversary of liberation from genocide under the theme: “Together we prosper”.

Mukaruliza said unity and reconciliation has made Rwanda a good place for every citizen and a best place where people can freely do businesses.

“Malawians should learn from the bad history of Rwanda and work hard for the unity and reconciliation when there are misunderstandings, because when you are united you can get where ever you want to go in terms of development.

“Before 1994, when there was genocide against the Tutsi, Rwanda was almost a failed state but because of good leadership, unity and reconciliation, the country has achieved a lot during the last 25 years, a thing that other countries should emulate,” she said

She further said peaceful countries have great potential to grow economically and urged Malawians to refrain from various things that could cause instabilities.

Minister of Justice and Constitutional Affairs Bright Msaka said it is really encouraging that Rwandans fought tooth and nail to deal with the instabilities that costed many lives before 1994.

“It is worthy commemorating this day, this is a day when Rwanda stands proud having triumphed over a painful historical tragedy that would otherwise have destroyed a nation with less resolve. Instead, the people of Rwanda triumphed over extreme evil and emerged stronger, united and successful,” he said.

He also commended, the leadership of the President of Rwanda, Paul Kagame, who led the process of liberation and defeated the forces of division and injustice.

“We also appreciate and celebrate President Kagame for his strong leadership in building upon this momentum and translating it into a solid commitment to build an all-inclusive and economically successful Rwanda through hard-work. This effort has resulted in the much

stronger Rwanda that we see today,” he added.

Msaka further reaffirmed the cordial bilateral relations existing between Malawi and Rwanda saying the relations are growing from strength to strength.

Rwanda got its independence in 1962 from Belgians and subsequent years after, leadership initiated and institutionalised ethnic discrimination against Tutsi leading to cyclic killings and

mass-movement of Rwandan refugees into neighbouring countries.

