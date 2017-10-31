Moyale eyes three players from Katowo Young Soccer

Northern Region giants Moyale Barracks Football Club (FC) are dying for the services of three players from Rumphi District based team, Katowo Young Soccer.

The revelation came following Thursday’s match between Moyale Barracks FC and Katowo Young Soccer in Fisd Challenge Cup played before a small crowd at Mzuzu Stadium.

Despite not playing any league in the country, Katowo managed to hold the Lions of Kaning’ina with a stalemate in the first half which pressurized the soldiers.

Speaking in a post-match interview, Moyale’s assistant coach Charles Kamanga said they have spotted three players who can boost their squad next season.

He described the team as a good side with sharp players, physically and mentally like any other experienced team.

“This team plays very well, it only lacks experience because of not playing in any league. We have seen three players from this team; if possible, they will be included in our squad next season,” Kamanga said.

Meanwhile, Moyale has qualified for the quarter finals of the national Fisd Challenge Cup.

