Moyale hammer Ekwendeni to claim Mzuzu derby bragging rights

Moyale Barracks Football Club on Saturday collected maximum three points in the TNM Super League against Ekwendeni Hammers in a Mzuzu derby that ended 3-2.

Striker Gastin Simkonda, Brown Magaga and Lloyd Njaliwa scored for the Moyale while Ekwendeni goals came from Patrick Banda and Chawanangwa Gumbo.

Playing at home, Mzuzu Stadium, in front of their Commanding Officer, Lieutenant Colonel Thokozani Chazema, the soldiers, just like the visitors, lacked clear pattern of play from the word go as the pitch was muddy and slippery due to the rains that poured before kick-off.

They were however quick to realise that their opponents were weak on the right back position where John Chalamanda was playing. They made continuous penetrations past Chalamanda through Brown Magaga who supplied decent crosses into the 18 metre box. Gastin Simkonda and Lloyd Njaliwa failed to utilise the crosses on two different occasions.

Then a tussle between defender Patrick Banda and Moyale’s forward Gastin Simkonda resulted in Banda handling the ball in the 18 metre box and referee Tobias Chitani awarded the home side a penalty. Simkonda converted the spot kick in the 35th minute.

Substitute Clever Kaira for Hammers brought some life into the visitors’ squad. His 40 metre drive was fumbled by goalkeeper Macdonald Harawa.

Just five minutes from recess, Brown Magaga received the ball on the left, raced with it and rounded one visiting defender before unleashing a thunderous shot from outside the 18 metre box that goalkeeper Dailesi Yasini failed to tame. 2 nil.

Patrick Banda pulled one back in the 60th minute when he jumped high to head in a corner kick from the left.

The visitors levelled the scores after 81 minutes through Chawanangwa Gumbo who headed home a Brian Phiri corner kick from the left.

And a minute before full time, Lloyd Njaliwa scored a goal that saw the soldiers claim derby bragging rights for the first round of the 2021 season.

Moyale Barracks coach, Prichard Mwansa, expressed delight for the win.

“We are happy but it was a very tough game. We relaxed a bit and allowed Ekwendeni to play their game especially in the second half but it feels good to collect three points today,” explained Mwansa.

The losing coach, Etson Kadenge Mwafulirwa, commended his players for working hardbut blamed the loss on poor officiation.

“My boys worked extra hard to equalise the two goals. Moyale Barracks played good football but I think poor officiation costed us the game. Moyale were gifted a penalty,” said Mwafulirwa.

Ekwendeni Hammers are now on position 4 with 19 points from 11 games while Moyale Barracks is now on position 11 with 12 points from 11 games as well.

