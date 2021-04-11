Malawi boxer Hannock Phiri is All Africa lightweight  champion: Knocks down Tanzanian to claim belt

Malawian boxer, Hannock ‘Hardknocker’ Phiri, is World Boxing Federation (WBF) All Africa lightweight champion after flooring a Tanzanian boxer Jonas Segu Kasengwe on Friday night in Dar es Salaam, Tanzania.

It was not an easy fight. The Tanzanian boxer Kasegwe, was so resilient in the ring until the 9th round when Phiri managed to send him packing with a Technical Knock Out (TKO).

Bruises on Phiri’s face at the end of the fight was testimony that the Tanzanian put a gallant fight but not smarter than Malawi’s Phiri.

Spokesperson for Malawi Professional Boxing Control Board, Frank Chibisa, commended Phiri for the job well done.

“This is not the first time for Hannock to win a belt. He is also champion of World Boxing Association (WBA) belt. Now he has won this WBF belt. The Malawi flag has been raised.

“Boxing is one sporting discipline that is putting Malawi on the map. The Ministry of Sports should consider supporting boxing seriously because Malawi as a country has many talented boxers,” said Chibisa.

Phiri said he is delighted to claim the title.

“Many doors will now open. I will now be inline for world titles,” he said.

