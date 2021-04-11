HRDC gives Chakwera 21 days to release K6.2bn ‘Covidgate’ report or face demos: ‘Talk is empty, act!’

April 11, 2021 Wongani Chiuta -Nyasa Times 7 Comments

Human Rights Defenders Coalition (HRDC)  has given President Lazarus Chakwera 21-day ultimatum to release an audit report  on the expenditure of K6.2 billion Covid-19 funds.

Trapence: HRDC has given government 21 days to release the audit report.

HRDC chairperson Gift Trapence has said if government does not comply with the ultimatum, the coalition will mobilise Malawians to be on the streets to hold mass demonstrations nationwide.

“As per order from the President, the audit report should have been out by now after the lapse of the 30 days period.

“Our worry is that presidential orders in this country are just being defied. This administration came in on a pledge of openness. We want the truth to come out on how the funds were used otherwise we will mobilise Malawians to protest,” said Trapence.

Minister of Information Gospel Kazako said the audit report was finalised and the Auditor General submitted the final copy to the Secretary to the Treasury.

However, Traopence said if by 21-days the report is not released “HRDC  will just announce the date of the demonstrations.”

In an editorial comment, the Nation on Sunday noted that Chakwera  is growing into a President who believes some problems under his nose  can be wished off just like that.

“This is not a moment to drag your feet Your Excellency. You have pushed goal posts on the Cabinet promise you made. You have delayed awards to health workers in the fight against Covid-19. Your  indecisiveness on the impasse on teachers’ risk allowances is, to say the least,  unfathomable.

“Promises are empty. Talk is empty. Act, Mr President,” the editorial reads in conclusion.

Pressure had been mounting on President Chakwera  to prove how the millions set aside for planning and public awareness, facilitating the return of Malawians from South Africa,  border patrols and supporting victims of gender-based violence was spent.

The social justice and human rights campaigner Idriss Ali Nassah was among those who called for proof the money was being used for the intended purpose.

The revelations that the money might have been abused caused outrage. Malawi Human Rights Defenders Coalition (MHRDC) released a statement saying it was disappointed at the apparent failure to account for the resources.

Chakwera, a former Pentecostal church pastor,  ordered  the office of the Auditor General to investigate how the funds were used by various clusters.

He said: “If we are going to root out the problem of waste, abuse and theft of public resources, we must admit that these are behaviours that have poisoned our values as a nation and have corroded our entire government system.”

But  governance expert Happy Kayuni said  the Chakwera administration has missed an opportunity  to demonstrate its seriousness on critical matters.

“Apparently, this administration is good at making promises but delivering very little. The danger is that citizens will not take the government seriously next time,” said Kayuni in quotes reported by Nation on Sunday.

He said the current situation has serious implications on legitimacy and trust.=

“Government must therefore not take for granted people’s goodwill. The administration must stop playing with peoples psychology. The President made a bold statement and this an opportunity for them to show they are serious,” he said.

Fukushima
Fukushima
3 hours ago

Not very long ago people criticised APM right from the time he was heading different ministries up to the time when he ascended to heading the government, that he wasn’t up to his job because of refusing to lead by examples, being decisive and showing trends of leadership. Chakwera to day is doing exactly the same and yet he was in the forefront leading the rebellion together with his useless, numerous ‘political analysts’, some of whom even don’t have names nor homes. For how long is this impostor of a president going to continue dishing raw deals to Malawians? I… Read more »

-1
Reply
Anzanufe
Anzanufe
3 hours ago

Paja munkati awa ndiye anzeru. Lero chauta waonetsa ukulu wake kuti nsanje siyabwino. HRDC lero yachita manyazi ndi anthu awo amawaona ngati atha kuyendetsa dziko. Tiye nazoni. Ochenjera adaziona kale izi. APM adakuuzani kuti muzavutika ndi abakhawa. Muziona!

0
Reply
CULTURE
CULTURE
3 hours ago

This will be the most disgraceful time for Chakwela and Chilima leadership. HRDC, the Judiciary and the Army worked unreasonably hard to grab the presidency from Peter. HRDC has started regretting. Next will be the Judiciary and then the Army. Chakwela has really failed and is busy digging his own grave helped by Brian Banda, Mkaka, Chimwendo Banda, Kazako and Mlusu. To Tonse Alliance blind followers who think that TUM, CDEDI and CMC are sent by DPP, is HRDC also sent by DPP? Shame on you all. Can’t you see what is happening with Chakwela failed leadership? Corruption, neptism, arrogance.… Read more »

0
Reply
Ndafera Nkhande
Ndafera Nkhande
3 hours ago

When the Israelis were freeing Egypt they faced a daunting obstacle ,the Red Sea.They cried to Moses why he had made the decision to let the people go out of Egypt. Then Moses too cried to God why He had instructed him take out of slavery and eventually face such an obstacle. Surely Moses was not aware that the rod in his hand could do the magic of dividing the Red Sea.Mr president you have capable people to assist you solve this riddle of misuse of covid funds and Malawians are still waiting for answers.We do not need to pray… Read more »

1
Reply
Za mkutu
Za mkutu
4 hours ago

and Govt want TUM to have an audit but Chakwera has failed to audit his workers.

Mr talk talk no Act.

0
Reply
Liars exposed
Liars exposed
4 hours ago

Tiyeni nawo a beleweza awa. There is more talk than action. Chakwera and Chilima keep on expanding their lies to areas they feel they never laid them on. A liar is known by the way he keeps on changing statements.

0
Reply
Zawadi
Zawadi
4 hours ago

We have another useless person as our president..All he knows is to talk as if he is preaching to a congregation and wait for God to act..He made as believe that he is a man of action,but alas,we are in for another 5 years of looting out taxes..Let us go to the streets HRDC..

0
Reply
