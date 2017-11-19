Moyale knock out Bullets in Fisd Cup to set up all military final with Kamuzu Barracks

Moyale Barracks of the Malawi Defence Force (MDF) third battlion, 3MR, on Sunday, November 19, 2017 set up an all military Fisd Challenge Cup final against Kamuzu Barracks, 2MR after gunning down Nyasa Big Bullets 5-4 on post-match penalties in a tough semifinal encounter played at Civo Stadium in Lilongwe.

The Lions from Kanin’gina made their intention clear before the half hour-long courtesy of striker Kuda Muyaba.

Collen Nkhulambe leved for Bullets shortly after resumption after some spade work by Chiukepo Msowoya before veteran Fisher Kondowe put Bullets ahead from a controversial penalty.

With Bullets seemingly one leg into the final, Muyaba leveled for the soldiers on the dot of full-time.

Full time whistle caught the two giants tied at two-all and the game went straight into the dreaded penalty shoot-outs.

Moyale converted all their five penalties but Bullets’ penalty specialist Nelson ‘ Silencer’ Kangunje turned himself into a suicide bomber, when his last kick was saved by Moyale goalkeeper Juma Chikwenga.

That marked the end of a treble dream for Bullets, who have the Carlsberg Cup in their bag.

Moyale will now face KB in the final following the latter’s victory over Masters Security in a soldiers versus security guards affair, which also ended in penalty shoot-outs following a two-all draw at the same venue the previous day.

