Moyale, Ntopwa share spoils

After sending Mzuzu Warriors packing from the FDH Bank Cup on Saturday, Ntopwa Football Club, The Amaghetto Kids, shared a point each with Moyale Barracks in the TNM Super League on Sunday at Mzuzu Stadium.

Right from the first whistle, it was the home side, Moyale Barracks, that settled into the game very quickly and knocked the ball around with purpose, looking dangerous when they attacked but the defence for the visitors was able to neutralise the fierce attacks.

But when the Amaghetto Kids went forward after 10 minutes, their counter-attack resulted in their captain Mphatso Magaleta being brought down in the 18-metre area and referee Lackson Chunda awarded them a penalty. Hendrix Misinde sent goalkeeper MacDonald Harawa the wrong way.

The soldiers kept on launching meaningful attacks towards Ntopwa goal but the defence of Kingsley Ben, Happy Kasamba, Lloyd Mugara and Mark Lameck did its task well in preventing dangerous shots at their goalkeeper Blessings Lipenga. The visitors led as the two sides went for recess.

Captain for Moyale Barracks, Lloyd Njaliwa, levelled the scores in the 50th minute through a well taken direct free kick from 24 metres out.

After 59 minutes, Moyale Barracks technical panel rested Wiseman Kamanga and Chamveka Gwetsani, introducing fresh legs of Robert Mphenzi and Brown Magaga.

It then started raining for the last 10 minutes of the game and neither side managed to score a winning goal leaving the scoreboard still reading 1-1 after 90 minutes.

Chrispin Fukizi for Moyale Barracks got the man of the match accolade.

Owner and Technical Director of Ntopwa Football Club, Isaac Jomo Osman, hailed his charges for collecting a point.

“A draw is a fair result for us. My boys were coming from another difficult game on Saturday. Today the soldiers were hard on the boys and collecting a point is good for us,” explained Osman.

Moyale Barracks coach, Prichard Mwansa, said he was worried with the result.

“We are not happy with this result. We wanted maximum points but Ntopwa were good in blocking us in the scoring area.

“We will continue working hard to do very well in the remaining games,” said Mwansa.

