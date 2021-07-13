MultiChoice introducing Maisha Magic Movies to DStv Malawi

Authentic East African story-telling available on Maisha Magic Movies will from July 26 from 15hrs (CAT) be enjoyed by Malawian DStv subscribers on DStv Compact, DStv Compact Plus and DStv Premium packages.

Channel Head for Maisha Magic Movies, Barbara Kambogi is quoted in a statement that the channel is being positioned as a game changer within the target market as well as in an industry where the creation of local movies has proven to be in deficit.

“Enjoy more with even more channels to choose from,” she said. “We continuously study audience behaviour and tailor-make our offering to match the needs of the market at hand, hence the launch of Maisha Magic Movies.

“Viewers can look forward to exciting African titles in various genres including action, thriller and drama.

“We are working alongside local producers in Kenya, Tanzania and Uganda and continuously grooming and mentoring the teams to produce world class content that resonates with the cultural nuances of the market thus making the content not only exciting but relatable to the viewer.

“This channel is something our audiences can truly be proud of and call their own,” Kambogi said.

MultiChoice trains aspiring filmmakers through MultiChoice Talent Factory (MTF) in order for them to tell the true African tale.

Currently deadline for application for interested Malawians has been extended to Friday, July 19 from June 30 to give chance to more aspiring filmmakers to grab this opportunity of a lifetime.

In its third edition, the MTF Academy, a film and television training programme that was launched in May 2018, has so far given 120 students the chance to harness their expertise in film and TV, moulding them into skilled industry professionals.

Four Malawians have benefitted from the initiative — Mphatso Makamo, Chisomo Livason (2020 cohort) and Chimwemwe Mkwezalamba, Jonathan Kapumba (2019).

