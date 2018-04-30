Moyale register first win at home: Malawi TNM Super League

From a draw and two loses, Moyale Barracks Football Club bagged their first 3 points this season against Blue Eagles on Sunday at Mzuzu Stadium courtesy of Gastin Simkonda’s rocket shot in the 63rd minute, that ended into the Eagle’s net.

From the word go, both teams were fast on the ball looking for an early lead which was not be.

Simkonda for Moyale Barracks showed his hunger for a goal in the 10th minute when he let off a 45 metre powerful drive towards the law enforcers’ goal but it went off target.

The Eagles retaliated four minutes later when Beston Jim brilliantly curved a cutting long pass towards John Malidad Junior but his powerful close range shot was ably saved by goalkeeper Macdonald Harawa.

Malidadi was on target again in the 34th minute when he unleashed a thunderous shot from outside the penalty area but Harawa was alert to stretch and palm the ball out for a corner which never paid dividends to the corps.

The early minutes of the second half saw both teams again hasty to snatch a lead but they were cancelling each other out, especially in the midfield.

But in the 63rd minute, sweeper Mtopijo Njewa for Moyale Barracks tossed a long ball from his own half targeting hit man Gastin Simkonda, whose near post rocket shot hit the roof of Blue Eagles net, beating talented goalkeeper and captain John Soko in the line of duty.

The Eagles had their goal disallowed three minutes into added time when assistant referee Perry Kumwenda had his flag up for offside as referee Misheck Juba was already stretching his hand to point at the centre sport, signaling a goal. This angered Blue Eagles players who in their view, the scorer was on side. They charged to manhandle the assistant referee who had to be protected by police officers and stewards for some minutes. Their coach Deklerk Msakakuona was seen strongly discouraging them from attacking the assistant ref. Misheck Juba blew the final whistle, seconds from when play resumed to confirm the soldiers’ one nil victory over the law enforcers.

Speaking to Nyasa Times after the match, Moyale Barracks Coach, Charles Kamanga, said he was so happy to collect the first three points.

