‘I am a law abiding citizen,’ Mwenifumbo respects injunction not to hold parallel AFORD convention

Alliance for Democracy (AFORD) presidential aspirant, Frank Mwenifumbo, who failed to vacate an injunction that thwarted his parallel convention at Golden Peacock Hotel in Lilongwe Sunday, says as a law abiding citizen, him and his supporters have given in and will avail their selves at the “genuine” indaba on Tuesday, May 1.

Mwenifumbo is optimistic he will make it.

His faction—dubbed rival and ‘confusing’ by Enoch Chihana, the incumbent party president—wanted to hold the conference on Sunday in fulfilment of what they said is a court order to conduct the AFORD elective indaba on 28 and 29 April.

The court order, which Nyasa Times has seen, has nothing like a convention date prescribed.

According to AFORD’s constitution, it is only the party president that can call for a convention.

And, Chihana’s camp shifted the convention to Tuesday citing fears on the safety of delegates.

Malawi held the much-would-be-violent demonstrations on Friday; but, overly, they were peaceful.

Justice Charles Mkandawire, restrained Mwenifumbo Saturday night from holding any convention or he would be in “serious contempt of court.”

In a presser Sunday afternoon, Mwenifumbo said he grudgingly accepted the court order.

“I have a lot of misgivings. [But I] urge all my supporters to come to the convention in large numbers. Let us show them that we are not cowards but people who believe in victory. We will surely make it. No doubt,” said a determined and pensive Mwenifumbo.

According to the “genuine” AFORD, the Tuesday’s convention will be held at St Don Bosco Youth Technical Centre in Lilongwe’s area 23, a high density suburb.

At the briefing where, Mwenifumbo, Karonga Central legislator was surrounded by the party’s national chairman Gulani Michael Guta, Secretary General Christopher Richie, national executive council members, regional and district chairmen, said they were a “force to reckon with.”

Nyasa Times noticed hundreds of delegates draped in AFORD’s blue and white regalia beating drums and singing for their leader Mwenifumbo.

Chihana—son to political czar Chakufwa—said they were unmoved by Mwenifumbo.

“They should not take us for granted. We should not fail to do what is legal and in the interest of the party’s membership because of their injunction obtained out of petty jealous,” said a haggard Guta.

And, one regional chairman chipped in, “They will not go far with this, a barbaric act aimed at undermining us, the genuine structures of the party.”

Tension has built up ahead of the convention on Tuesday with fears that there is going to be a likelihood of a normal national indaba degenerating to chaos.

Nyasa Times understands that the Chihana camp has refused Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC) involvement at the convention.

Mwenifumbo has suggested; and, says that is the only way that AFORD could manage in holding a convention justifiably.

“I will only accept credible results of an election presided over by purely independent individuals or institution,” Mwenifumbo told journalists.

