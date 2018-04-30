Nomads, Bullets match grosses record K40m

The Blantyre derby between rivals Be Forward Wanderers and Nyasa Big Bullets played on Saturday at Bingu National Stadium Kamuzu in Lilongwe grossed a record K40 million.

The two clubs got K8.8 million,while ground levy share was also K8.8 million.

Super League of Malawi (Sulom) and Football Association of Malawi got K3.5 million each.

According to Sulom treasurer Tiya Somba-Banda, the record gate collection was a result of consolidated efforts from stakeholders.

“As Sulom, we are humbled and grateful to the supporters and the security detail because the K40 million has been realised because the supporters and different stakeholders joined hands,” he said.

Somba-Banda also applauded police and stewards for maintaining order.

“The security detail played a big role to ensure that the stadium was safe and secure, at the same time every person who entered the stadium paid. We know it is not an easy task, but the police, stewards and the teams’ supporters played a big role for the match to realise the record K40million collection.

“This gives us stamina and encouragement to further engage all stakeholders in our quest to maximise gate revenues for the teams. We will continue exploring ways and means of improving the system as we are commercialising our game. We applaud the fans who parted with their hard earned money to watch the derby,” Somba-Banda said.

The Blantyre derby ended in a 0-0 but was towards the end it was marred with violence as Bullets supporters pelted bottles after the referee ruled out their two goals for offside.

