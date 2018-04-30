Gyros Corporation conducts tour for Poly engineering students as KIA

One of the consultants for Gyros Corporation Kimihiko Ogihara says Malawi can benefit a lot by motivating its younger generation of engineers to have passion in their work.

Ogihara whose company is conducting the expansion of the terminal building and the Capacity Development Project for Radar Air Navigation Services at Kamuzu International Airport (KIA) school of Aviation, made the remarks Friday when Gyros organized a tour for Polytechnic engineering students to appreciate the projects.

The projects are being funded by the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) with Japanese company Gyros Corporation as a consultant and are worth MK25 billion.

“This is a big and rare project being implemented in Malawi with Japanese construction techniques. So we thought it wise to bring these students to appreciate the works and encourage them further their knowledge and skills.

“If these younger engineers can acquire a lot of skills, they can also be able to join big projects like the ones being implemented by Gyros which will result into a bright future for them and Malawi as a whole,” said Ogihara.

During the visit, the students toured the construction works on the new domestic terminal building, new international departure and arrival wings, the flight information centre, and also observed an aircraft simulator exercise.

In his remarks, one of the students Willard Masebo who is doing his final year in Civil engineering majoring in structures said the tour was an eye opener.

“This tour has helped me a lot as I have appreciated how projects are implemented on the ground. As you know, we are students and most of the times we are in class and we are not exposed to the industry as regards how projects are implemented,” he said.

Apart from appreciating on how projects are implemented on the ground, Masebo said this would also help him in his school assignments:

“This is very motivating because what I have learnt so far from the sight will be able to give me a clear picture of what it is that is supposed to be done whenever I am given an assignment in class,” said the future civil engineer.

