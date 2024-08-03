Moyale through to FDH Bank Cup semis- as Emmanuel Allan chases golden boot award

Moyale Barracks Football Club is through to the semi finals of the prestigious FDH Bank Cup after beating Lube Masters 1-2 at Mzuzu Stadium on Saturday.



Moyale’s goal poacher, Emmanuel Allan, squeezed the ball on the near post, past Lube Masters goalkeeper Innocent Kamwambi into the net to put the soldiers in front after 27 minutes.

This was Allan’s eighth goal in the tournament and it puts him far ahead of any player in the race for the golden boot award in 2024 edition of the FDH Bank Cup.

Lube Masters equalised in the second half through Rafik Kabwazi in the 71st minute. Kabwazi rose high in the 18 metre box to powerfully head in a decent cross from the left.

When spectators thought the game would be decided on post match penalties, Luke Chima for Moyale Barracks used his height advantage to head in a free kick from his captain Lovemore Jere after 81 minutes.

It ended 1-2 in favour of the soldiers.

Speaking to Nyasa Times after the match, Lube Masters coach, Harold Phiri, praised his charges for putting up a galant fight but observed that his goalkeeper was not good on the day.

“We did put up a gallant fight. Unfortunately, our goalkeeping wasn’t good today. We gave them too many set pieces and they capitalised on that,” he said.

Moyale Barracks Assistant Coach, Victor Chingoka, said it was a tough game and his side struggled.

“We lost concentration in the second half especially in defence. Cup games are always tough but all in all I thank the players for working hard to win this game. We will prepare well for the semis so that we can see ourselves in the finals,” remarked Chingoka.

At Chitowe Stadium in Dwangwa, MAFCO Football Club was booted out of the same cup by visiting Karonga United also with a 1-2 margin.

Karonga United coach, Oscar Kaunda, prasied his charges for the win.

“We knew what to do to beat MAFCO. It will be tough in semi finals but we will prepare,” he said.

Baka City Football Club plays Blue Eagles this Sunday at Karonga Stadium in another quarter final in the same competition while FCB Nyasa Big Bullets hosts Civil Service United.

Moyale Barracks will play winner between FCB Nyasa Big Bullets and Civil Service United in the semi finals while Karonga United awaits winner between Baka City FC and Blue Eagles.

