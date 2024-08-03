Joggers on the Move to support solar power installation at Matekenya Health centre in Dowa

Joggers on the Move has commended private sector for coming in support of their project which is aimed at ensuring that Matekenya Health Centre is installed with solar power.

Joggers on the Move Director of publicity, Joab Frank Chakhaza was speaking at Gate Way Mall in Lilongwe during the marathon which was organised to in order to raise money for the project.

Chakhaza, who was speaking after running 42 kilometres said was happy that private sector has really helped them.

“It has been an exciting journey. It’s been a journey full of revelation we have been overwhelmed by the support from sponsors, institutions, different organizations. Original aim was to raise K10Million so that we can buy solar equipment to donate am happy we have accomplished our goals,” he said.

Chakhaza said the grouping also planned to raise K3Million for the marathon winning prices that again has been accomplished.

Mayor of Lilongwe City Esther Sagawa has since commended Joggers on the move for the initiative saying this will help to ensure participants are physically fit.

Sagawa urged members to always embrace Lilongwe as clean and green city.

In her remarks , Nursing and Midwifery Officer for Matekenya Health Centre, Beatrice Moyo, says the anticipated installation of solar power would see the facility offering maternity delivery services and ease the burden on expectant mothers, who have been traveling more than 23 Kilometres to Dowa District Hospital for the service.

Moyo commended Joggers for such powerful project.

Meanwhile, Member of Parliament for Dowa North East constituency where Matekenya Health centre is located , Sam Dalitso Kawale, has since commended Joggers on the Move for the project.

Kawale said the project will go a long way in helping people in his constituency.

He said People of Dowa North East Constituency are grateful for the support Joggers on the Move has given in raising funds for solar lights at Matekenya Health Post.

“This will assist our medical personnel as well as patients in the area serve and be served better. Matekenya Health Post is currently undergoing an upgrade to a health center with assistance from the Ministey of Health. This assistance will give us people of Matekenya hope that health services will continue to improve in the area, ” he said.

