Mutharika takes it to social media to rap Tonse Alliance for underperformance

Professor Peter Mutharika, former President and Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) leader, has taken to social media to express concern about the Tonse Alliance government’s performance, saying it is failing to address the needs of most people in the country.

In a lengthy Facebook post on Friday, 84-year-old Mutharika highlighted the challenges faced by citizens in accessing public services, particularly in the Department of Immigration where people have been spending nights in queues to obtain passports.

“Reading the papers in the past week always left me feeling sad. The country has been left to go to the dogs. From people spending nights in queues at the Immigration Department to the World Bank reporting the worsening of poverty,” he explained.

According to Mutharika the plight of Malawians have never been worse since the country attained multiparty democracy, with worsening poverty and a faltering economy marked by silent devaluations, inflation, and a lack of foreign exchange to support local businesses and industries.

“The economy on the other hand keeps tanking with silent devaluations, runaway inflation and unavailable forex to support local businesses and industries. Those of us who knew that the MCP leadership would wreck this country certainly never expected that it would be this way said Mutharika.

The former president has urged all Malawians not to lose hope, saying help is coming next year and things will get better again.

“As the Malawi Electoral Commission will be rolling out voter registration, go out in numbers and register so we can kick out this clueless leadership. We cannot survive another 5 years of this tragic failure,” said Mutharika.

However, Minister of Information and Digitalisation Moses Kunkuyu said Mutharika has consistently failed to acknowledge the current government’s development efforts, including the construction and refurbishment of roads across regions.

The Minister has challenged Mutharika to recognize these initiatives and offer constructive feedback.

