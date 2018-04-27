Moyale to return to winning ways

Having a single point and conceding six goals in their first three games in the TNM Super League, Moyale Barracks have vowed to turn the tables around and find winning ways.

In an interview Friday, Moyale’s coach Charles Kamanga downplayed their recent poor display in the league arguing that the team has assembled a strong youthful side which is geared to fight for honors.

He said his charges would soon start to deliver.

“Currently, I can confirm to you that we haven’t really started well but that is the quality of football; sometimes things don’t go as planned but at the end of the day good results are paramount if a team is to survive the heat of playing in the league,” Kamanga said.

The coach said this season is harvesting time for them as the team cannot afford to miss championship as a way of cementing their status quo of being one of the strongest teams in the country.

“I put much trust in the crop of players we have acquired so far and I am optimistic that things will work out and people should not rush to write us off,” Kamanga said.

He added that the team has roped in Daniel Sibale from Azam Tigers as a way of beefing up their striking force in the absence of Khuda Muyaba.

