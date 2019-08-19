Moyale upset Wanderers: Sigh of relief for Mkuna

Moyale Barracks coach, Collins Mkuna, can now afford a smile with a sigh of relief after registering his first win since taking over from Charles Kamanga a month ago.

Mkuna lost his first game 2-1 against Savenda Chitipa United at Karonga Stadium before drawing 1-1 against Karonga United. It was a bad start in Karonga.

His third game in charge was at Mzuzu Stadium against Mlatho Mponela in which the soldiers won 2-1.

But in the just ended weekend, Moyale under Mkuna miserably lost 4-1 at the hands on Ntopwa Football Club at Kamuzu Stadium on Saturday.

The loss worried many Moyale Barracks supporters who started questioning the wisdom behind replacing Charles Kamanga for Mkuna considering the fact that Ntopwa are debutants in the country’s top flight league while Moyale are veterans.

It was therefore many people’s expectation that the Lions of Kaning’ina were going to lose against in form Be Forward Wanderers with a very wide margin on Sunday and return home empty handed.

Indeed the current top goal scorer, Babatunde Adepoju, put the Nomads in front after 33 minutes from a penalty as he was brought down by Boyboy Chima in the 18 metre box.

The midfield for Moyale Barracks was completely dead throughout the first half, failing to supply meaningful balls to strikers Gastin Simkonda and Deus Mkutu.

But in the second half, Moyale Barracks abandoned Wanderers’ style of play they were copying in the first half and resorted to their traditional long balls and kick and rash. This pattern of play gave the nomads a lot of problems.

Deus Mkutu equalised in the 56th minute but two minutes later, substitute Francisco Madinga scored Wanderers’ second goal.

Captain for Moyale Barracks, Gastin Simkonda, levelled the scores in the 77th minute before Deus Mkutu registered his brace to allow the visiting wounded soldiers seal the game at 3-2.

Speaking to Mibawa Television’s Amin Mussa after the game, Mkuna said he was happy to win against Wanderers in a game which was so difficult.

“People ruled us out in this game after losing to Ntopwa 4-1 yesterday. I told my boys at half time to attack in numbers with follow ups and it worked.

“We have minor problems which we need to rectify. There is need to recruit some new faces for us to do well in the second round. We will have ten games at home in the second round and we will make sure we use home ground advantage to win those games,” explained Mkuna.

The win has taken Moyale Barracks to position 9 at the end of first round with 19 points from 15 games.

Nomads with the bad ending to the first round continues to lead the 16-team log table with 33 points from 15 games, three clear of second-placed Kamuzu Barracks with defending champions Nyasa Big Bullets on third with four points difference.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :