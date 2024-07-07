Moyale wallops Chintheche Utd- through to round of 16 of the FDH Bank Cup

Moyale Barracks Football Club is through to the round of 16 of the FDH Bank Cup after walloping Chintheche United 7-1 in a match that took place at Mzuzu Stadium on Sunday.

United settled early into the game with their excellent passing pattern on the floor and gave some problems to the soldiers’ defence manned by veteran Maneno Nyoni.

The midfield battle was also exciting to watch as Charles Nkhoma and George Nyirenda for Moyale Barracks FC needed extra muscles to deal with enterprising Blessings Idana and Manase Mlenga.

But just after 9 minutes, George Nyirenda sent a through ball from the middle of the park and Emmanuel Allan was quick to guide it with his right foot past Chintheche United goalkeeper Canegy Vinkhumbo to put the soldiers in the lead.

Charles Nkhoma unleashed a thunderous shot a metre away from the centre circle inside United’s half to beat the visitors’ goal minder ten minutes later.

Nkhoma then assisted Prince Phiri to score Moyale’s third goal, shooting from outside the 18 metre box in the 38th minute.

Nkhoma’s well taken corner kick a minute added after the first 45 found Emmanuel Allan who rose higher than everybody else in the box to nod the ball down into United’s net to register his brace for the soldiers.

Chifundo Damba scored Moyale’s fifth goal in the 65th minute before Emmanuel Allan registered his hat trick four minutes later.

Allan completed a haul in the 71st minute and Kondwani Jere scored Chintheche United’s consolation goal after 78 minutes.

It ended Moyale Barracks 7 and Chintheche United 1.

Speaking to Nyasa Times after the match, Chintheche United Coach, Macmillan Banda, said his boys lacked experience in the game.

“Moyale used the spaces well and my boys lacked experience. Our goalkeeper too wasn’t in form today. Almost six goals emanated from his own mistakes. Again, our five key players were not with us today because they are with the Malawi Beach Soccer National Team in Salima,” he said.

The winning coach, Prichard Mwansa, said he aims to go far in the competition.

“It will not be easy but we will work hard this year to achieve something out of this tournament. I told George (Nyirenda) to control the midfield and he did that. Chintheche is a good side but I think they lacked experience. Their goalkeeper also had a lot of problems and we punished him,” remarked Mwansa.

On the same afternoon, Karonga United eliminated Mzuzu City Hammers by 2 goals to 1 while in Blantyre Nyasa Big Bullets walloped Bangwe All Stars by 5 goals to nil.

And in the same tournament in Lilongwe, Blue Eagles saw off league leaders Silver Strikers through penalties ( 3-2) after a goalless draw in regulation time.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :

Sharing is caring!