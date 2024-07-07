Schools urged to promote creative arts at grassroot levels

One of the Blantyre based international private schools, Mount View international schools has urged schools in the country to intensify the teachings of creative arts subjects so as to promote the entrepreneurial culture at grassroot levels.

Headteacher for the schools Dr Narjeet Kaur said this in an interview in Blantyre on Saturday during an open day which the school organised to showcase the artwork talents of the students from the school.

According to the headteacher, creative culture is one of the fundamental pillars for self sustainable livelihoods and therefore it is important for students to be encouraged to develop the same at a very tender age.

Kaur said the country would also make a head way in its bid to promote the entrepreneurial ship culture and narrow down the unemployment gap like the other neighbouring countries if creative arts are promoted at the grassroot levels.

” We specifically chose the students from the lower class because it is in this class where pupils start learning everything. Helping these children to know how to be creative at a tender age will help set them for success as they will be able to actively engage in their studies,” she said

Kaur noted that a majority of youth in the country are reluctant to go entrepreneurial due to lack of motivation while at a tender age and in schools.

The open day brought about a total of 47 exhibitors in creative arts and crafts, paintings, food, music, drama among others.

Speaking in a seperate interview, one of the exhibitors Blessings Mphamba commended the school for the initiative, saying it has set a good example of students who were willing to make a difference in their local communities.

The exhibitor said the open day has expanded students’ knowledge about how they can become creative and sustain their lives in future.

” Frankly speaking, I have welcomed the initiative because it has given the pupils the desire to be creative beyond school hours. Among others, Pupils were taught were taught why they should know how to love artistic work, the benefits of creative habits and the negative effects of lack of a creative minds or culture, ” he said

During the event, patrons were also entertained to music by the fro musician John Fire and the United Kingdom based acoustic singer Annemarie Quinn.

