Moyo calls for video analysts in Flames technical panel

Soccer analyst Kelvin Moyo has asked for the inclusion of one or two video analysts in the technical panel for the Malawi National Football Team, The Flames.

Moyo was speaking in reaction to the 2021 Afcon draw that took place in Yaoundé, Cameroon which saw Malawi in a group also comprising Senegal, Guinea and Zimbabwe.

He said the World Cup qualifiers against Mozambique, Cameroon and Ivory Coast starting in September will act as vital friendlies before going for the Afcon stage in January, 2022 in Cameroon.

According to Moyo, Malawi needs video assistants that can help analyse with special expertise the way other national teams play.

“In the World Cup qualifiers, Cameroon and Ivory Coast play more or less like Guinea and Senegal which Malawi will face at Afcon. On the other hand, Mozambique is from the COSAFA region and that can give Malawi a taste of how Zimbabwe also plays.

“What is important now is to have video analysts in our technical panel. Video analysts watch the videos with a different and special eye. They are able to see how other teams build up their attacks, how they defend, their formations, how they take set pieces and so on.

“Modern football is using video analysts very much. Some of us watch the videos like anyone else but the analysts bring in special technical expertise. The Malawi team has no video analysts at the moment and this is the time that it needs them most,” explained Moyo.

Coach Meck Mwase was in Cameroon to see the draw from close range and has said there is need for good preparation.

Malawi first qualified for the Africa Cup of Nations in 1984 before another qualification in 2010. This is a third qualification.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :

Sharing is caring!