Burial with military honours for ex-Chief Justice Munlo, Kunkuyu pays tribute to ‘MCP’s pillar of strength’

President Lazarus Chakwera has directed that the late Retired Chief Justice Lovemore Munlo, SC, be accorded burial with military honours when he will be laid to rest on Saturday, 21 August 2021.

According to a press release issued by Secretary to the President and Cabinet (SPC) Zanga-Zanga Chikhosi on Thursday, 19 August 2021, the late Munlo will be buried at Chigodi in Chiradzulu. Chikhosi says full details of the funeral programme will be announced “in due course”.

It is not clear whether or not President Chakwera will attend the funeral for the late Munlo as he has prior commitments in the northern region from Sunday, according to State House sources.

The late Munlo died on Thursday, 19 August 2021at Queen Elizabeth Central Hospital in Blantyre following a Covid-19 attack.

The late Munlo served as Malawi’s Chief Justice from 2007 to 2013. He served as Deputy Registrar at International Criminal Tribunal for Rwanda (ICTR) from 2001 to 2006 and Registrar at the Special Court for Sierra Leone under the United Nations.

Later, the late Munlo was a Principal Partner in a private law firm in Lilongwe as Senior Counsel.

In the early years of his legal career, he served as Minister of Justice and Attorney-General (1993 to 94;) Deputy Minister of External Affairs (1992 to 1993); Justice of the High Court of Malawi (1990 to 1992); Director of Public Prosecutions (1984 to 1987); Senior State Advocate (1980 to 1984); and State Advocate (1976 to 1980).

He obtained a Bachelor’s Degree in Law (LL. B) from University of Malawi’s Chancellor College in 1976 and a Master’s Law Degree (LL. M) from the University of London in 1989.

Paying his tribute to the fallen legal guru, ruling Malawi Congress Party (MCP) National Campaign Director and President Chakwera’s Special Advisor on Chiefs and Rural Governance, Moses Kunkuyu, said that apart from being “an iconic legal mind”, the late Munlo was a dedicated member of the party whose death has left a huge void in the party.

“His selfless contribution to the development and success of the MCP shall long be remembered. He was a man of extraordinary significance not only to the party, but the entire nation.

“The Right Honourable Munlo dedicated his entire adult life to serving Malawians wholeheartedly. At the MCP, we have lost a pillar of strength; a fountain of knowledge, ideas and advice. He was very friendly, cool, calm and collected but a very down to earth leader,” Kunkuyu told Nyasa Times in an interview on Friday.

Leader of Opposition in Parliament Kondwani Nankhumwa also joined others, including President Chakwera, former President Peter Mutharika and Vice President Saulos Chilima in expressing grief following the death of the ex-Chief Justice.

In his brief statement issued on Thursday, Nankhumwa said he had learnt about the passing of “the Honourable Chief Justice Lovemore Munlo with deep sorrow”.

“His death is most disheartening and disturbing because it comes just a week after the death of his blood brother, Isaac. Malawi has certainly lost one of its greatest lawyers and sons who contributed immensely to the democratization process, social, and economic development of this country.

“I, therefore, wish to extend my heartfelt condolences to the Munlo family and the entire nation for this great loss. My prayers are with you,” concludes Nankhumwa.

